Bernice Christine Gregory died February 12, 2020, at a young age of 103. She resided at Kings Point and Asten Gardens, Sun City, Florida.



She was the daughter of Adolph Vienneau and Addy Bordreau.



She worked teaching sewing in the evenings at Pittsfield High School. She also was employed at BMC as a ward clerk.



Bernice enjoyed life fully. She loved playing cards, sewing and swimming.



Survivor's are a daughter; Virginia Gennari, spouse; Mario Gennari, sons, Lenny Gregory and the late Robert Gregory. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a great-great-great grandchild. Francis Gregory, her former husband predeceased her.



Memorial Mass. will be Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Charles Church, Pittsfield, officiated by Fr. Peter Gregory. Memorial donations many be made to Hospice of the Berkshire's.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store