Bernice Cyrella Rooney RN, 101, of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Williamstown Commons with complications from COVID-19. She was born in North Adams, MA on April 28, 1918 a daughter of the late Owen P. and Catherine T. (Weis) Rooney. She attended schools in Williamstown graduating from the former Williamstown high School with the Class of 1936. She attended the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1939 and worked at the hospital for one year.
Ms. Rooney worked at the Albany Hospital for 14 years as staff nurse and assistant supervisor of Obstetrics. She returned to Williamstown in 1954 and became a staff nurse, assistant supervisor and then supervisor of obstetrics at North Adams Regional Hospital. She taught the McCann School students obstetrical nursing. She assisted in the formation of the labor and delivery room records and helped to organize the first birthing room. She retired from NARH in 1983.
Ms. Rooney was a member of the Region 1 Prenatal Advisory Committee, the Region 1 Education Committee, the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, the Diploma Nurse Association of Massachusetts and a charter member of the Nurses Association of the American College of Obstreticians. She was a leader in the National Committee to preserve Social Security and Medicare and a member of its Leadership Circle. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church in Williamstown and at one time an officer in the Guild. She was a member of the Friendship Club. She enjoyed playing the piano and banjo, arts and crafts and studying Russian and Chinese cultures. She was the last of her immediate family.
Survivors include many cousins including Elizabeth Senay and her husband, Armand and children Christopher and Stephen, Mary Ellen Stensel, Ruth Stensel, Barbara (Rooney) Paquette, Michael Rooney, Susan M. Rooney and Janet E. Rooney.
Private graveside services for Bernice Rooney will take place Wednesday at the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial Donations are suggested for St. Patrick Church, Williamstown, MA. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. are in care of arrangements.
