Bernice Elizabeth (O'Neill) Cole, 89 of North Adams, MA died peacefully on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the home of her daughter in North Adams.
She was born in North Adams, MA on June 23, 1930, a daughter of Thomas J. and Hazel (Estes) O'Neill. She attended Drury High School.
Bernice was employed at General Cable/Cornish Wire in Williamstown for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and playing Bingo at the Spitzer Center. She was the widow of Frederick George Cole who died on September 2, 2006. They were married in July of 1951.
Survivors include one daughter- Cathy Duverney and her husband, Robert of North Adams, MA and one son- Stephen Cole of CA. She also leaves five grandchildren- Katie Duverney, Karen Duverney, Kevin Duverney, Matthew Lawson and Melissa King; two great granddaughters- Jalyn Olmedo and Alana Olmedo; one sister- Florence "Polly" Dalmaso of Hancock, MA and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Scott Cole; her daughter- Lynn Lawson and eleven brothers and two sisters are also deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Bernice Cole will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020