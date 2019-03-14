|
|
Bernice "Bunny" Elaine Kingsley Keeler passed on to be with her Savior on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of George Harrison Kingsley and Elizabeth Allen Kingsley. Bunny was born on March 1, 1928 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1945. For all three years in high school, she played Basketball, Hockey (winning the tournament title), Volleyball, Badminton and Softball. She participated in Shawn Dancing and was a Majorette in the Marching Band. After graduation, she worked for Bell Telephone as chief telephone clerk. As a young adult, Bunny was involved in the Girls' League, serving on the Executive Committee, and walked on stilts as Uncle Sam in 4th of July parades.
On April 11, 1953, she married Burton Laurence Keeler of Pittsfield. Together they were active members of the First Baptist Church, Pittsfield Grange No. 14, Berkshire North Pomona No.6, Massachusetts State Grange and the National Grange. Bunny was a member of the Massachusetts State Grange Youth Committee, and a member of the installing suite of Deputy Thomas Kelly. For many years, she was a leader in the Grange holding various offices and organizing Pittsfield Grange Fairs and Turkey Suppers, which supported local charities.
As young adults, Burton and Bunny loved square dancing, in which she enjoyed being the caller. Bunny was creative in both art and music. Although she could read music, she played the accordion, mandolin, guitar, ukulele, harmonica, and piano all by ear, and enjoyed tap dancing. Bunny organized musical events for the Grange and involved the youth in both musical and theater productions.
At the First Baptist Church, Burton and Bunny were active in the Double Ringers for many years. Bunny served on various Boards and Committees, serving as chairwoman for many events. After her husband, Burton, died in 1997, Bunny continued her volunteer work with The First Baptist Church serving as the Membership Secretary for over fifteen years. During this time, she touched many lives with her loving and caring spirit. Bunny organized and directed the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre for over 10 years, which was a major fundraising event for the Church.
For over 35 years, Bunny was a selfless caregiver for her husband who became a quadriplegic after a farming accident. She was a loving mother to her five children. As her children grew, Bunny was always supportive of their various activities in school, church, scouts and music. Not only did she attend their events, she often served on fundraising committees, frequently taking the lead. She found great joy in caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and ancestry was important to Bunny and yearly the family attended reunions with extended family members. She was a past president of the Hall-Allen Reunion Committee. Bunny was an angel sent from heaven and enriched and inspired all lives she touched. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will continue through those she touched.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brothers George Kingsley, Harold Kingsley, and Richard Kingsley, and sister Betty Kingsley. She is survived by her sister, Alma Towne May of California and sisters-in-law Alma Kingsley of Connecticut and Phyllis Kingsley of Richmond and her children Barbara McKinney (Craig), George Keeler (Frances), Evelyn LaRagione (Frank), Carole Keeler, and Marion Clark (Michael). She adored her 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the staff at Berkshire Place where Bunny resided for the last 2 and a half years.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Bernice K. Keeler will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11AM at the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield, with Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-7PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Donations can be made in memory of Bernice "Bunny" Keeler to the Rescue the Steeple or Living Gifts for Growth funds of the First Baptist Church, 88 South Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019