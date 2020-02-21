|
|
Berta S. Cole, 95, of Pittsfield, MA, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. As a lifelong resident of the Buffalo area, she hated to leave her home, but, in 2012, her health required that she move to Massachusetts to be closer to her daughter, Debora Cole-Duffy and family.
Born on May 12, 1924, in Buffalo, Berta Sylvia Small was the only daughter to parents Frank and Rose Small, and sister to Carlton S., Norman I. and Richard F. Small, all now of blessed memory. As an honors student, at Fosdick-Masten Park High School, class of 1941, it was always her passion to become a teacher. She was accepted to Buffalo State (Teachers) College; however, just a few days before the start of school, the family coffers did not permit a (formal) college education, which she lamented.
During World War II, she was employed by the Buffalo and Suburban Rationing Boards, the Office of Price Administration and the War Assets Administration. Following the war, she worked in private industry and was secretary to the President of McDonalds Products Corporation. Berta married Norman M. Cole in 1954. They shared the same May 12, Mother's Day, birthday (she was always careful to say that he was one hour older), which inspired how they met. A devoted wife and mother, they were married for 55 years and had 2 children. While raising her family, Berta was employed for 25 years by the Research Foundation for the State University of New York at Buffalo as a Research Grant Assistant in the Departments of Biochemistry and Pathology, and then as Executive Administrative Assistant to the Pathology Department. During that time, she was the "mom" to scores of graduate students, many of whom attributed their doctoral candidacy and success to Berta's research, writing, and hovering skills! In 1970, Norman M. Cole attributed and dedicated his own doctorate to the editing prowess and patience of his wife.
Berta was a lifelong learner. During her active days, she enjoyed entertaining, reading, music, gardening, writing and reciting poetry, and bowling, and she was a 200+ league bowler. After she retired, she became a teacher's aid for a few years until grandchildren beckoned more of her time. In 1993, she won a Florida vacation for a "Name the Baby Rhino" competition, Hugo, at the Buffalo Zoo. She was a frequent contributor of poems and verses to OLAF FUB SEZ, the Buffalo News Reporter's Notebook from 1993 to 2011. She wrote about her grandchildren, old cars, the seasons and holidays, friendship, technology woes, American tragedy, the weather, marriage, a few non-sequiturs, retirement, aging, and more. With her husband, Norman, she cherished visiting Debora and family in the Berkshires, and the coast of Maine. Berta loved theater and music, and was always delighted to share such events with Deb and her family, and was always proud to attend her grandsons' performances. Berta was a member of Temple Beth Zion, in Buffalo, and also a member of Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield.
Berta cherished her family, the depth of her friendships and diverse relationships, social advocacy, and THE BUFFALO BILLS! Berta Cole was a woman ahead of her time. Warm, good-humored, and beloved by many, she was also a force of nature who believed strongly in justice, respect, equality, women's rights; and personal, political, religious and health freedoms - core values that she passed along to her family.
Berta is survived by her daughter, Debora S. Cole-Duffy, son-in-law, James S. Duffy; son, David B. Cole; grandsons,
Michael C. Duffy, Glenn R. Duffy (Jeannette Benham); a nephew, Allen Small; great-nephews, Daniel and Joseph Weymouth; cousin, Sherman Davis and family; and dear nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman; her brothers; niece Marsha Small Weymouth; great-nephew, Joshua Weymouth; and many dear family members and friends.
The family appreciated the special care of Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch of Temple Anshe Amunim; Cara, Tori and Domonique from Wingate at Melbourne Place; and the attention of Hospice Care in the Berkshires; and Hospice Care of Western Massachusetts; as well as the compassionate nurses of 5 W at BMC.
The funeral was held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the AMHERST (NY) MEMORIAL CHAPEL. Burial was in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. Memorial donations in Berta's memory may be made to Temple Anshe Amunim, 26 Broad Street, Pittsfield, MA.01201. May Berta's memory always be for a blessing.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020