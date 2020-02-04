|
Mrs. Bertha B. Irvin, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at Berkshire Place, her residence since 2015, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in North Adams, MA, on October 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Emma Bohl Barry.
Bertha was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tilio J. Bilia, who passed on November 16, 1985, and with whom she had established, owned, and operated Teo's Hotdogs at 1410 East Street in Pittsfield. Some time after Teo's passing, the restaurant was sold, and Bertha retired to Florida. She was always a fan of warm breezes and sandy beaches, so the Clearwater area where she settled was more than fitting.
On December 4,1990, Bertha married Thomas C. Irvin with whom she made their home until illness separated them. Thomas moved to Maryland to be near his family. Bertha came home to Massachusetts. Thomas passed away in Maryland on September 3, 2019.
Bertha was an active member of her community, where she regularly volunteered through her church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Bertha leaves behind two daughters, Jo Ann Morrison of Costa Rica, and Linda Cox of Lenox. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Bethany Cox, and her siblings, Wayne Barry of Pittsfield and Crystal Terzano of Florida. Bertha is survived by her dear friend Barbara Barry, as well.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Bertha B. Irvin at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider volunteering or supporting volunteer efforts in your hometown. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020