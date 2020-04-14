|
|
Bertha "Betty" (Leidhold) Quadrozzi, 94, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, where she was born on December 2, 1925, to the late Paul and Ida (Rosen) Leidhold. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1943.
Betty married Samuel J. Quadrozzi on July 4, 1951 at Mt. Carmel Church. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2006. She worked for General Electric before going to work at Western Mass Electric Company (EverSource), retiring in 1987.
An active volunteer for much of her life, she served with many organizations including the National Archives, Berkshire Family History, The Berkshire Athenaeum, RSVP, and Elder Hostel program through Berkshire Community College. She was an active member of the PHS class reunion committee through their 70th reunion. She also volunteered as a "Grand Buddy" at Williams Elementary School, which her grandchildren attended, and continued in Karen Rousseau's class for two decades. She found joy in reading books to the children and helping in the classroom wherever necessary. Before leaving, the students would line up for hugs, and she would remind them to always be kind to one another and "Wash your hands!" She was always ahead of her time. Betty was strong, independent and civic-minded. She was an advocate for her beliefs and supported the initiatives she felt strongly about by attending meetings and writing letters to gain support. She was patriotic at heart having always organized Flag Day ceremonies, would wear red, white and blue, displayed the flag proudly and in her earlier years never missed the Pittsfield 4th of July parade. She will be remembered for her impeccable dress and contagious smile.
Betty treasured any time spent with her family. She loved nothing more than a holiday gathering, a family dinner, or just sharing a cup of coffee. She stayed connected with long distance relatives through phone calls, writing letters or sending cards. She was most happy taking photos of family and compiling photo albums full of memories. She also looked forward to her getaways with her good friend Mary Korte, and socializing with her coffee buddies at the Friendly's, Samel's Deli and Panera Bread. She participated in the annual Women's Running Race well into her eighties and took great pride in displaying her well-earned trophies.
Betty cherished the bond and friendship she shared with Agatha Attipoe, her devoted companion and care giver, whose amazing love and attention, along with her excellent cooking, allowed Betty to remain living in her home. The family would often say, "Everyone needs an Agatha in their life". God Bless you Agatha. The family would also like to thank the St. Mark's African community for their home visits and loving prayers.
She was a parishioner of the former Mt. Carmel and St. Theresa's churches, and was currently a welcomed member of the African Catholic Community at St. Marks Church in Pittsfield.
She is survived by her children Cheryl Miller-Harper (Robert) of Middlefield, Gary Quadrozzi (Kathy Korte) of West Stockbridge, Diane Valenti, and Linda Harrison (Shaun) of Pittsfield. She was the devoted grandmother to Jay Harper (Kathleen), Melanie Manley (Jeff), Sarah Chaudanson (Mathieu), Liza Valenti, Zachary Valenti and Samantha Harrison. She was also the loving great-grandmother to nine great grandchildren. She leaves a brother-in- law, James Monterosso, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother Esther Leidhold, her sister Charlotte Morris, and son-in-law John Valenti, Jr.
Funeral Notice:
Due to Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life and a graveside service for Mrs. Bertha "Betty" Quadrozzi will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Mark's African Catholic Community through St. Mark's Church, 400 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020