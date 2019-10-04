|
Bess E. Koulgeorge, 95, formerly of 881 North Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center.
Born in Pittsfield on December 12, 1923, a daughter of Harry and Estathes Collias Koulgeorge, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Miss Koulgeorge was employed as a secretary with General Electric Plastics for many years.
She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of its Philoptochos Society.
Miss Koulgeorge is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie G. Koulgeorge of Springfield; a nephew, James H. (wife Catherine) Koulgeorge of Feedings Hills; niece, Paul A. Bowyer of Springfield; two great nephews, Alex and Dwight Koulgeorge; and goddaughter, Viki Gagliardo.
She was pre-deceased by her twin sister, Angela Koulgeorge, who died at birth; as well as her three brothers, James, who died in 1943, serving his country in South Africa during World War II; George H. Koulgeorge who died in 1982 and Theodore H. Koulgeorge who died in 1993.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Bess E. Koulgeorge will be held Saturday, October 5, at 11:45 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. John G. Maheras, Protopresbyter presiding. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019