Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
DERY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:45 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Bess E. Koulgeorge


1923 - 2019
Bess E. Koulgeorge Obituary
Bess E. Koulgeorge, 95, formerly of 881 North Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center.

Born in Pittsfield on December 12, 1923, a daughter of Harry and Estathes Collias Koulgeorge, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Miss Koulgeorge was employed as a secretary with General Electric Plastics for many years.

She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of its Philoptochos Society.

Miss Koulgeorge is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie G. Koulgeorge of Springfield; a nephew, James H. (wife Catherine) Koulgeorge of Feedings Hills; niece, Paul A. Bowyer of Springfield; two great nephews, Alex and Dwight Koulgeorge; and goddaughter, Viki Gagliardo.

She was pre-deceased by her twin sister, Angela Koulgeorge, who died at birth; as well as her three brothers, James, who died in 1943, serving his country in South Africa during World War II; George H. Koulgeorge who died in 1982 and Theodore H. Koulgeorge who died in 1993.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Bess E. Koulgeorge will be held Saturday, October 5, at 11:45 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. John G. Maheras, Protopresbyter presiding. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019
