|
|
Lenox -
Bessie S. Romeo, 96, left this world on Saturday, April 6th at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. Prior to going to Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center she lived on Hubbard Street in Lenox for over 60 years.
Born in Housatonic, MA on January 7, 1923 to the late Alex and Rozalie Yurga, she attended Great Barrington Schools.
Bessie worked as a spinner at Monument Mills, at Pine Acres and as a housekeeper for Molly Lyon.
She married the love of her life, Victor Romeo, on October 19, 1946 at All Souls Church in Housatonic, MA. He pre-deceased her on April 9, 1997 after 51 years of marriage. Besides her husband and parents, she was also pre-deceased by her siblings: Dorothy Soik, Sadie Powell, Stanley, Alex, Joseph, Harry and Bronec Yurga, Stephanie Cummings and Alice Sullivan. At 96 Bessie was the last survivor of that generation of the Yurga and Romeo families.
Bessie was a past member of the St Ann Rosary Society and was a member of the Lenox VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Bessie was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
She loved Bingo and sharing her winnings with her great grandchildren. She also loved camping in her earlier years and her trips to Florida with Molly. Later in life she enjoyed trips with the Senior Travel Club and visits to Florida to see her sisters and to Maine to see her son, Dick. She especially enjoyed visits from her grand and great grandchildren along with other family members while she was at Kimball for nearly 6 years.
Victor and she had a wonderful garden which allowed Bessie to practice her amazing canning skills so she could enjoy her vegetables throughout the year.
Although she was proud to be Polish, she was particularly proud of her ability to make delicious Italian cookies that were an expected delight at Christmas and all family weddings.
Bessie leaves her children; Richard (Lisa) Romeo of The Villages, FL, Thomas (Dianne) Romeo of Lenox, she also leaves six grandchildren; Jason Romeo (Kathryn) of Bolton MA, Karen Romeo-Leger (Pierre) Lenox, MA, Andrew Romeo (Kate) of Somers, CT, Eric Romeo (Ashley) of Allston, MA, Christopher Romeo of Downers Grove, IL, and Megan Tarling of San Francisco, CA, eight Great-grandchildren; Maxime & Thomas Leger, Grace, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Lucy, Harper, and Keegan Romeo besides several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Patti and all the staff members at the Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center for the love they shared with Bessie and the compassionate care they provided. The family is also very thankful that Bessie had such a caring wonderful roommate, Judy.
The funeral for Mrs. Bessie Romeo will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am from the Roche Funeral Home, followed by The Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Ann's Church with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. There will be calling hours preceding the funeral mass from 9:00am-10:30am at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bessie's memory may be made to St. Ann Church or the Lenox VFW or a in care of the funeral home.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019