WINCHENDON - Beth Marie (Wilson) Gastalos, 55, of Winchendon, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was born in New Haven, CT on December 16, 1964, to the late William and Rowena Wilson.
Beth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and best friend. She is survived by her partner Mark Washburn, her daughter, Anita Lyn Brunt and her husband Adam; her granddaughter Shyanne; her sister, Denise D'Aniello,: her sister Anita Wilson and her wife Nancy Liss her sister, Deborah Jones and her husband Kenneth; brother, William Wilson III and his wife Sylvia; her sister, Hope Tousignant and her husband Philip; her brother Charles Wilson and his wife Shelly, as well as several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Beth was a 1987 graduate of Murdock High School and had worked as a personal care assistant for individuals in both the Winchendon and Pittsfield, MA areas. She had lived in Winchendon for many years after living in Pittsfield for several years.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. www.stone-ladeau.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2020