Bethany "Betty" Elizabeth Sacco, 92, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 24, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. She had resided for the last 8 years at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Born in Ticonderoga, NY on June 2, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Gregory Stimpson.
Betty was married to the late Felice "Phil" Sacco. He predeceased her in 1980.
Mrs. Sacco was a graduate of St. Luke's School of Nursing and worked as a private duty nurse until she was 80 years old.
She leaves behind her son, Dom Sacco of Pittsfield; sister, Joyce M. Reed of Pittsfield; brother, Richard Borrows of Pittsfield; sister-in-law, Joan Stimpson of Pittsfield; and sister, Mary DeMerchant of Carolina, RI.
Betty was predeceased by her son, Timothy Stimpson in July of 1981; sister, Marion Morin; brothers, Norman, Charles and James Stimpson.
She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Alicia Hanifon and great-grandson, Jude Hanifon, as well as her brother-in-law, Rudy Sacco and sister-in-law, Clara Sacco and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Sacco will be held SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to UCP or Department of Children and Families, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020