Betsy M. Carchedi
1952 - 2020
Betsy Machale Carchedi, 68 of Dalton, passed away November 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on August 17, 1952, she was the daughter of Gerald and Sylvia Fischman Goodman.

Primarily a homemaker, she loved her telephone and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Betsy leaves behind her husband, Warren Carmon of Dalton. Two sons, Anthony Carchedi, Jr., wife Janelle of California, and Domenic Carchedi of Pittsfield. Two sisters, Lynne Goodman-Leary, husband Dan of Pittsfield; and Ann Magri of Pittsfield. Brothers, Steven Goodman wife Wendy of Dalton, Mitchell Goodman wife Amy of California, and Dale Goodman wife Betti of California. As well as her grandchildren, Casey and Mariah and many nieces and nephews, and extended family members.

She was predeceased by both of her parents Sylvia and Gerald Goodman, Anthony F. Carchedi Sr. father of her sons; and her brother Jeffrey Goodman.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service will be held FRIDAY, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
