|
|
Betty A. (Barnum) Graham, 91, died peacefully on December 6, 2019 following an evening of being surrounded by family and her closest friend.
A life-long resident of Great Barrington, she was born on October 18, 1928 to Gertrude (Briggs) and Irving Barnum and grew up knowing the value of working hard, the joy of family, and the rewards and challenges of being a faithful church member. In 1946 she married Martin W. Graham upon his return from serving in the Navy during WWII.
Dedicated to the church of her birth, she was a seventy-year member of the former Great Barrington United Methodist Church and grieved its closure in 2011. In the years that followed she attended and made new friends at Old Parish Church in Sheffield.
She was employed by the former Catherine's Chocolates for fifty-one years where she loved her work in the art of hand dipping chocolates. Summers she would be found in her yard tending her exquisite flower gardens or planning the annual trip to York Beach. She was devoted to her family where there was nothing, she would not be willing to do for them. Betty was a fabulous cook who found great satisfaction in preparing grand holiday dinners for extended family and friends. Her smile would brighten any room.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Roraback of Great Barrington, Rev. Jill Graham and her husband James Kelly of Sheffield; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Roraback of Great Barrington, Jennifer Cassaday and husband Jeffery of Mesa, AZ, and Graham Frank of Sheffield; great-grandchildren Jonathon Roraback, Cayleigh Cassaday and Shaun Frank; as well as cherished nieces and nephews, and her life-long friend Phyllis Zucco.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Martin of 62 years, her three younger brothers, Harold (Pork), Clarence (Pick) and David Barnum, and her son-in-law Ike.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Betty will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Sheffield, conducted by Rev. Dr. Richard Floyd. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.
Donations in her memory made be made to either First Congregational Church for their Community Bread Oven or Hospicecare in the Berkshires c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019