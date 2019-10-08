|
|
Betty Ann Fox Martenson, 86, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, October 4th, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Richard M. and Elizabeth (Dolly) Baumann Fox, born and raised in Dalton, MA and a graduate of Dalton High School in 1951. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard I Martenson in 1977, and her dear sister, Eileen Fox Schnopp in 2006. Before her retirement in 1995, Betty was Assistant to the Dean in the School of Arts and Sciences at Western New England College. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the choir and Women's Club. She was an active member of the Springfield Golden Age Club and the Red Hat Society as well as a member of the singing group, "The Good Time Singers" and performed at many of the local nursing homes in Springfield. Betty was always baking for friends and family a variety of delicious cookies and other confections, only asking "Please return the tin so I can bake more!" She loved to read and especially Charles Dickens; her favorite author. Betty is survived by her three sons and families who she was very proud of and loved deeply. She will be missed by her son Kris A. Martenson and his partner Margaret Fitzpatrick; son Jon R. Martensson and his wife Lisa T. Martensson, and Eric L. Martenson and his partner Leesann Weekes, and especially three cherished grandchildren; Spencer K. Martensson, Seneca F. Martensson Correa, and Raven Eileen Weekes. We offer Gratitude and special thanks to Leesann and Waveney for the care they gave, as well as friends who visited Betty often. Betty's sister Eileen once mailed her a clipping which defined her very well: "Getting the job done is your theme--- which you accomplish mainly because you can deal with any situation that comes up and still have time to pet the cat (Smokey), smile, and wave at your neighbors!" Surely, Betty will be remembered with love and affection and the Lord will hold her tightly in the palm of his hands. Family and friends are invited to the Sampson Chapel of the Acres on 21 Tinkham Rd in Springfield on Wednesday October 9th from 4-7pm. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place beginning at 10am on Thursday October 10th at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Springfield. Burial will follow at 1pm at Pittsfield Cemetery located at 203 Wahconah St in Pittsfield. A memorial contribution in Betty's memory may be made to The Salvation Army: 170 Pearl St Springfield MA 01101, The Red Cross: 101 Station Landing Suite 510 Medford, MA 02155, or The Sisters of Saint Joseph 577 Carew St Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019