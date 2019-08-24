|
|
Betty Ann (Bostwick) Ritcher, 74 of Clarksburg, MA died Tuesday August 20, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Whitingham, VT on November 25, 1944 daughter of Noble Bostwick and Elizabeth (Gove) Bostwick Cram. She attended schools in Readsboro, VT.
Betty was last employed by Olsten Corporation as a home health aide. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and was the longtime caregiver of her beloved husband.
She was the widow of Clarence Walter Ritcher who died on November 2, 2015. They were married on January 23, 1960 in the Stamford Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters- Dawn Marie Valotta of Clarksburg, MA and Christine Ellen Whiteman of Canaan, NY and two sons- Allen Gene Ritcher of Woodstock, CT and Darrin Brent Ritcher of Pownal, VT. She also leaves 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Her son, Michael Aaron Ritcher is deceased. She was also predeceased by two grandsons- Aaron Ritcher and Daniel Ritcher; a great granddaughter- Lily Ann Luczynski; and four brothers including, Clifford, Eugene, Charles and John.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per Betty's wishes services will be private to the family. A Memorial service to honor Betty will be performed at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 14, 2019 at 2 pm for all who wish to attend. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019