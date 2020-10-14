Mrs. Betty Barosso, 70, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born on December 18, 1949, in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernice Chittenden, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Betty's family was of utmost importance to her, and she strove to see that their needs were met with nothing but love and care.
She enjoyed spending summer vacations at Hampton Beach, NH with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and watching the Food Network.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Peter Barosso, whom she married on July 10, 1971. She leaves behind her children, Lisa Barosso Giusti and Michael Barosso and his wife Tammy, her grandchildren Lauren Giusti and Christopher Barosso, as well as her brother, Lawrence Chittenden, Jr. and his wife Donna.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Barosso will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Unity Terrace at Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA 01201. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. An hour of visitation at the funeral home will be held prior to the service, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association
in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
