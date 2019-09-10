Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bellevue Cemetery
Adams, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chelstowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Chelstowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Chelstowski Obituary
Betty (Koch) Chelstowski, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away September 5, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

She attended Pittsfield Schools and married the late Benjamin Stanley Chlestow-ski on November 19, 1966. He predeceased her on December 30, 2003.

Primarily a homemaker, she previously worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Big Y, A&P, and Burgners.

She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Crystal and her cat. She loved animals and loved watching the birds. Betty also enjoyed doing word-search puzzles.

Mrs. Chelstowski is survived by her son, Paul A. Chelstowski and his fiance Shari Kearns of Pittsfield; her granddaughter Crystal; her nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Chelstowski will be held WEDNESDAY, September 11, 2019 at 11am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, in Adams, MA. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 to 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Shelter, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now