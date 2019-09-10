|
Betty (Koch) Chelstowski, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away September 5, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
She attended Pittsfield Schools and married the late Benjamin Stanley Chlestow-ski on November 19, 1966. He predeceased her on December 30, 2003.
Primarily a homemaker, she previously worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Big Y, A&P, and Burgners.
She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Crystal and her cat. She loved animals and loved watching the birds. Betty also enjoyed doing word-search puzzles.
Mrs. Chelstowski is survived by her son, Paul A. Chelstowski and his fiance Shari Kearns of Pittsfield; her granddaughter Crystal; her nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Chelstowski will be held WEDNESDAY, September 11, 2019 at 11am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, in Adams, MA. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 to 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Shelter, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019