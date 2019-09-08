|
Mrs. Betty Elaine (Nourse) Noel, 92 a resident at Williamstown Commons, and formerly of 1481 Massachusetts Avenue, North Adams, passed away peacefully Friday surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born at home in Windsor, Vermont on January 8, 1927, daughter of William L. Nourse and Sadie (Smith) Nourse and step daughter of Bryan P. Bechtel of Charleston, Illinois. Betty attended schools in Windsor, Vermont and Putnam, New York before graduating from Freeman Elementary School in North Adams. Betty later graduated from McKinley High School in Chicago, Illinois. While attending high school, Betty was employed by the Wieboldt's Department Store in Chicago.
Betty married Russell F. Noel, Jr. on August 10, 1946 in St. John's Episcopal Church in North Adams. Betty was employed as a clerk typist at the Sprague Products Division of the Sprague Electric Company in North Adams, eventually leaving that occupation to raise her family. Betty was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Chapel in the Blackinton section of North Adams. Betty was the last surviving member of the St. Agnes Guild at St. Andrews Episcopal Chapel, and a member of the Berkshire County Chapter of M.A.D.D., Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Betty was a loving mother who cared deeply for her family and her church. Betty compassionately provided care for her husband while his health was declining, and was always there for her family.
Betty leaves her sons: Robert Russell Noel of Pownal, Vermont, and Richard Russell Noel and his wife Arlene M. Noel of North Adams, four grandchildren; Hannah Katherine Noel and Zachary James Noel, Bryan Russell Noel and his fiance Lisa Rondeau of Salida, Colorado and Alexander Richard Noel of North Adams, two great grandchildren, Dominick Mario Noel and Landon William Noel of Salida, Colorado. Betty leaves her brother-in-law; Steven L. Noel of Tucson, Arizona, and sister-in-law Candy MacDonald of Westborough, Massachusetts. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Russell F. Noel, Jr., two sisters; Shirley Piazza of New Oxford, Pennsylvania and Phyllis Paterson, of Richmond, Massachusetts and one brother, William Nourse of Port Orange, FL. The family wishes to acknowledge Mrs. Barbara Blair for the care and compassion she gave to Betty and Russell in their time of need.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Betty Noel will be celebrated Tuesday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA-Hospice of North Berkshire through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019