PITTSFIELD - Betty Jean "BJ" Haskins, 48 of 279 Eleanor Rd., passed away suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 13, 1970 in Pittsfield, MA the daughter of Bonnie Rene Begin; she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and graduated from Berkshire Community College with honors.
For 21 years BJ was General Manager at Skyline Country Club in Lanesboro, also working on the grounds every day.
BJ won the Ladies Club Championship on twelve different occasions; she loved being on the golf course. She would always be with her dog at home, Navarre, surrounded by her plants and sitting by the fireplace. She spent 6 weeks every winter in Florida, visiting with family and friends.
BJ leaves her husband William Haskins whom she married October 19, 1996. She is also survived by her mother Bonnie Conner, stepdaughter Melissa Lea of Maine, stepson William Haskins of Michigan, stepdaughter Jennifer Lee of Michigan, mother in law Heidi Haskins of Pittsfield, brother in law Douglas Haskins and his wife Arlette and sister in law Nancy Bertell and her husband Al and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE - Calling hours for Mrs. BJ Haskins will be held Monday from 4-7PM at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will be held following the calling hours starting at 7PM, with Rev. Jennifer Kimball, officiating. Donations in her memory may be made to Soldier On in care of the funeral home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 4, 2019