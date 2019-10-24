|
Betty Louise Carty, 89, of Hinsdale, formerly of Dalton, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pittsfield on August 26, 1930, the daughter of Christopher and Ada Longstreeth, she graduated in 1947 from Pittsfield High School at the age of 16.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Carty had been employed by the City of Pittsfield for 20 years, working part of that time in the Purchasing Department and part of that time in the Veterans Service Department.
Mrs. Carty is remembered as a gracious and kind person, who always thought of others before herself.
She taught the first exercise class offered at the Dalton CRA, and also enjoyed swimming, walking, biking, and traveling. She also volunteered her time at Berkshire Medical Center and Wahconah Regional High School. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Her husband, James F. Carty, whom she married May 3, 1952, September 10, 1993.
Mrs. Carty is survived by three sons, Michael J. Carty and his significant other, Karen Bruce, of Bluffton, S.C., Richard E. Carty and his wife, Kathy, of Dalton, and Thomas J. Carty and his significant other, Sharon Caesar of Bronx, N.Y.; a daughter, Susan M. Smith, and her husband, Craig of Hinsdale; six grandchildren, Ryan, Quinn, Chris, Madison, Kendall, and Reagan.
She was pre-deceased by her son, James.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Betty Louise Carty will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dalton Ambulance and Rescue in care of the Funeral Home, 890 East Main Street, Dalton.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019