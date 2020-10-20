Betty Leavitt Wyman died of natural causes on October 7, 2020, at her home in Santa Cruz CA. She was born in Waturbury, CT on September 22, 1924, to Levi and Marion Roberts Leavitt. In 1942, Betty graduated from Pittsfield High School. She held many jobs during her life, including selling real estate, owning and operating the Cheshire Store in Cheshire, MA., and working for the US Census. In all of her jobs, she found opportunities to meet and chat with everyone she encountered. She did like to talk!



In her retirement years, Betty enjoyed traveling, and visiting her friends, children, and grandchildren scattered across the country. She was an avid bridge player, playing at the Harper Center in Williamstown, in Florida, and California, well into her 90's. She enjoyed music of all kinds, especially barbershop harmony. Her Sweet Adelines and Harmony Inc. choruses and quartets provided travel adventures and lifelong friendships. She and Dave were happy to help with their grandchildren's care when needed to cover for the parent's school and work responsibilities.



Betty was active in the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA for many years, and with the First Baptist Church of North Adams after she moved there in 1970.



She will be missed by her children: Eleanor Bliss, of Trinity, FL, Donald Wyman (Monica), of Carlsbad, CA, Barbara Andrews (Bill), of McKinney, TX, Nancy Wyman (David Gage), of Worthington, MA, Christopher Wyman (Sue), of Port Richey, Fl, and Katherine Davis of Oakland, CA, who cared for her in her last four years. She leaves 16 much loved grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and fond memories of family get togethers.



Betty was predeceased by her husband, David T. Wyman in 2003, after 56 years of marriage. Her sister Nancy Jane Chesnick died in 2004.



In light of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial to honor Betty's life will take place in 2021.



