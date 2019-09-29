|
Cherry Plain- Betty Lou Brown, 94, of Derby Lane died on Friday September 27, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Rutland, VT. Betty was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Elsie Hutchen Lincoln and wife of the late Lawrence Brown. Betty and her family moved to the area when she was a young girl and she had resided in Cherry Plain since 1964. Betty had a long working career starting at Sykes Store in Stephentown, waitressing at Crooked Lake, Ceramaseal, Jiminy Peak and lastly Price Chopper in Pittsfield from where she retired in 2013. Betty attended area churches, enjoyed crafting, search a word puzzles, gardening and listening to books on tape. She enjoyed the warm weather of the south including North Carolina and the beaches along with the good times she had with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters Sharon Graham of East Greenbush, Connie (Robert Prusky) McCullen of East Nassau, Deborah (Ray Brault) Dean of Surf City, N.C., Bonita (Edward) Bradway of East Nassau and Tracy (Brian MacVeigh) Grant of Stephentown. Betty was the sister of Sylvia Goodermote of Cherry Plain, Cecily Beck of Colorado, and the late Barbara Gardner and Carol Goodermote along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral Service 7 p.m. Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Chapel on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
The family request donations in memory of Betty Lou Brown may be made to the Northeast Association of the Blind 301 Washington Ave. Albany, NY 12206
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019