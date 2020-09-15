Betty Lou Loehr, 96, formerly of Edward Avenue, Pittsfield, passed away September 12, 2020 at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.



She was born in Pittsfield on June 1, 1924 to the late Everett and Ruby Winters Sykes.



Betty Lou was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She married the late Henry J. Loehr, Jr., on July 30, 1949. He predeceased her on January 9, 2007.



Mrs. Loehr worked for 23 years as a sales clerk for the former Raynor's Bearings, retiring in 1989. Prior to that, she worked for General Electric for 13 years.



She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Rosary Society.



Survivors include her sister, Mrs. Madeline R. Noble of Lenox, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Patricia Kilmer of Pittsfield and Thomas Curran of Lee, whom she helped raise. She also leaves her best friend, Margo Wirtes of Dalton.



She was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Loehr, Jr., and her brothers, Arthur, Everett Jr., and Harry, and sister, Gwendolyn.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held THURSDAY, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor, Administrator. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store