Betty May Phillips, 82, of Wahconah Heights, Pittsfield, passed away May 12, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.



Born in East Otis, MA on April 29, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ada Barton Baker.



She attended East Otis schools and was a 1955 graduate of Lee High School. She worked as a CNA for many years. She was last employed as a private duty nurse to Dr. J. Ryder Neary for two years. Prior to that, she was a visiting nurse with BMC, Hillcrest and many other agencies.



She was a member of Christian Assembly Church, where she was a volunteer and greeter, as well as a part of the Tuesday Night Prayer meetings. She sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School.



She enjoyed plants, birds, walking, reading her Bible, playing the organ, and exercising at BCC Campus. She loved entertaining at her home, and having an open house to her friends. Betty also liked cooking and sharing food with her neighbors.



Mrs. Phillips leaves behind her son, Ronald D. Phillips, Jr., of Dalton; daughter, Debra A. Phillips of Pittsfield; two brothers, Perry Daniels and Joseph Daniels, both of Pittsfield; a sister, Mary Goodell of Pittsfield; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.



She was predeceased by two sons, Kirk D. Phillips and Eric J. Phillips; her former husband, Ronald D. Phillips.; her brothers, John Baker, Charles Daniels, and William Baker, Sr., and sister, Dorothy Bliss.



FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a private graveside service held at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Christian Assembly Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



