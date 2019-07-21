|
|
Beverly Ann Foisy Rochelo, 76, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 17, 2019 at home.
Born in Pittsfield on May 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Clayton T. and Anna Kowchuck Marsh, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She then attended Beauty School in Hartford, CT.
She was married to the late Francis Foisy, who predeceased her on July 29th, 1963. She then married Edward J. Rochelo on October 16, 1971.
Mrs. Rochelo was primarily a homemaker. In the past she worked at Zayre's and Miss Halls School.
At one time she was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed taking care of all her grandchildren, attending their baseball and softball games, and concerts. She spent a lot of time working on her puzzle books and eating out at area restaurants especially Misty Moonlight Diner. She loved her time watching the wildlife from her son's deck, going for drives with her husband and spending time with him at the lake.
Mrs. Rochelo leaves behind her husband, Edward J. Rochelo of Pittsfield; son, Dwane Foisy and his wife Colleen of Pittsfield; daughters, Dawn Stedman and her former husband Josh of Pittsfield, and Crystal Desnoyers and her husband David of Pittsfield; her sister, Ann Marie Cullen and husband Gerald of Moultoboro, NH; as well as nine grandchildren, Megan, Alec, and Nolan Foisy, Kristi, Autumn, and Jared Stedman, Ian, Wylie and Mia Desnoyers; and six great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Rochelo will be held, WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Church or Baystate Pediatrics Hematology/ Oncology - Sadowsky Center for Children in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 21, 2019