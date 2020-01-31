Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. McNeil


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. McNeil Obituary
Beverly Ann McNeil, 60, of 320 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Pittsfield on April 9, 1959, daughter of the late Gerald E. and Joan A. Wager Massey, she was educated in Pittsfield schools.

Primarily a homemaker, Bev had worked as a clerk at the former Hills Department Store.

Bev loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, getting together for back yard barbecues and picnics, and going camping. She was a Patriots fan.

Mrs. McNeil is survived by two sons, James C. (wife Sharon) Massey and Theodore H. McNeil, Jr., both of Pittsfield; two daughters, Tracy L. McNeil (partner Joe LaBelle) and Kayleen A. McNeil (partner Justin Stohr) both of Pittsfield; two brothers, Joseph W. (wife Diane) Massey and William J. Massey both of Pittsfield; a sister, Pamela J. Gavin of Pittsfield; eight grand-children, Heather, Michael, Ethan, Hannah, Aiden, Justin, Joshua, and Breanna; as well as her uncle, Wayne Wager; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her former husband, Theodore H. McNeil, Sr.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Beverly Ann McNeil will be held Sunday, February 2, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -