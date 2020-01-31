|
Beverly Ann McNeil, 60, of 320 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Pittsfield on April 9, 1959, daughter of the late Gerald E. and Joan A. Wager Massey, she was educated in Pittsfield schools.
Primarily a homemaker, Bev had worked as a clerk at the former Hills Department Store.
Bev loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, getting together for back yard barbecues and picnics, and going camping. She was a Patriots fan.
Mrs. McNeil is survived by two sons, James C. (wife Sharon) Massey and Theodore H. McNeil, Jr., both of Pittsfield; two daughters, Tracy L. McNeil (partner Joe LaBelle) and Kayleen A. McNeil (partner Justin Stohr) both of Pittsfield; two brothers, Joseph W. (wife Diane) Massey and William J. Massey both of Pittsfield; a sister, Pamela J. Gavin of Pittsfield; eight grand-children, Heather, Michael, Ethan, Hannah, Aiden, Justin, Joshua, and Breanna; as well as her uncle, Wayne Wager; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her former husband, Theodore H. McNeil, Sr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Beverly Ann McNeil will be held Sunday, February 2, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020