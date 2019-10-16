|
Beverly Ann Shogry, 86, a life-long resident of Pittsfield, passed away October 10, 2019 at Mt. St. Vincent Care Center in Holyoke, MA.
She was born in Pittsfield on March 24, 1933 to William and Helen (Gavin) Watson. A 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she went on to marry the late Alfred "Fred" L. Shogry in 1953 at Sacred Heart Church. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Shogry worked at General Electric and also worked in several doctor's offices as an office manager, doing medical billing and bookkeeping. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, knitting, crocheting, sewing and doing embroidery.
Mrs. Shogry leaves behind her daughter, Theresa "Terry" A. Dushane and her husband Gordon, Lt. Col. (Ret), of West Springfield, MA; mother, Helen Watson of Pittsfield; sisters, Joan Carmona of Pittsfield, Helen O'Brien of Rensselaer NY; and Marion McLaughlin of Pittsfield; two grandchildren, Michael Dushane and wife Jennifer of Royersford, PA and Mark Dushane of Orange Park, FL; three great-grandchildren, June, Mason and Logan; as well as many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred "Fred" Shogry; son, Frederick Michael Shogry; brother William Watson; and father William C. Watson.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Aleem, Linda Lavallee and the staff at Mt. St. Vincent Care Center.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Shogry will be held SATURDAY, October 19, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Administrator Per Tem. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, October 18, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Association of Marian Helpers, 2 Prospect Hill, Stockbridge MA 01263 in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019