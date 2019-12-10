|
Beverly Ann Dufur, 68, of 53 Chickering Street, Pittsfield, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on July 26, 1951, the daughter of William J. and Dorothy Brown Pidgin, she was a 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She continued her education at St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing where she earned a Licensed Practical Nurse degree.
Mrs. Dufur was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and Pittsfield General Hospital (both now Berkshire Medical Center) and, at the time of her death was still employed by Berkshire Medical Center in Environmental Services.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
Her family and grandchildren were the love of her life. She also enjoyed reading, and she had a love of animals and dolphins.
Her husband, Edward L. Dufur, whom she married March 11, 1985, died July 9, 1995.
Mrs. Dufur is survived by two daughters, Marci A. Lillie of Lee, and Billie-Jo Peaslee of Pittsfield; a brother, Richard Pidgin of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Tori Peaslee, Kylee Lillie, Michael Lillie, and Noah Atwell; and her companion, Raymond Andrews of Pittsfield.
She was pre-deceased by a brother, William Pidgin and a sister, Denise Pidgin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Beverly Ann Dufur will be Thursday, December 12, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019