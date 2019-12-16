|
|
|
Beverly 1942 - Ann 2019 Trombley Lee - Beverly Ann Trombley, 77, of Lee died unexpectedly last week.
Funeral service for Mrs. Beverly Ann Trombley will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church in Lee with Rev. Bill Neil, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bev's memory may be made to the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240, to help offset funeral expenses.
To view full full obituary please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019