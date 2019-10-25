Home

Beverly D. Amato

Beverly D. Amato Obituary
NORTH ADAMS-Beverly D. Perreault Amato, 83 of North Adams, passed away peacefully at her home. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Wade Jones. Beverly is survived by a son, William Perreault, two daughters, Beverly Demastrie, Cynthia Bergeron, and four grandchildren. A graveside service and burial will take place Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12PM in Southview Cemetery in North Adams, with the Rev. Donald Gray, Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Adams officiating. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019
