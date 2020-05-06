Beverly J (Holmes) Carpenter, 82, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on April 30, 2020 at Port St. Lucie Nursing & Restorative Care. Born in Adams, MA on Dec. 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Elsie (Goldthwaite) Holmes. She attended Adams schools. She married Roger Carpenter Sr. on June 9, 1956. She worked for Bradlees Dept. Store for 25 years, retiring in 1991. After retirement she moved with her husband to Tucson, AZ and lived there until 2016, then moving to Florida to be closer to their daughters. She was a communicant of Casas Adobes Congregational Church in Tucson, AZ and the First Congregational Church of Fort Pierce, FL. She enjoyed traveling and eating out at restaurants.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger Carpenter Sr. of Fort Pierce, FL. Son, Roger (Christine) Carpenter Jr. of Madeira Beach, FL, Daughters; Linda (Gregory) Garneau and Sheryl Tortatice of Fort Pierce, FL. Six grandchildren; Jonathan Carpenter of Los Angeles, CA, Heather (Dustin) Hallford of Port St Lucie, FL, Eric (Sierra) Garneau of Hanscom AFB, MA, Evan Garneau of Fort Pierce, FL and Jon and Joseph Tortatice of Port St. Lucie, Fl. Five great grandchildren; Ethan and Sydney Hallford, Taylor, Jake and Easton Garneau, and 2 nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Arthur Holmes.



Yates funeral home, 1101 S. US HWY 1, Fort Pierce, FL is in charge of arrangments. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in FL at a later date because of the coronavirus restrictions.



