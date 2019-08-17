|
Beverley J. Roos, 86, of Lee, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Beverley was born April 17, 1933, the daughter of Rolfe and Jane McDermott Putnam. She was raised and educated in Pittsfield and was a Pro Merito graduate of Pittsfield High School, Class of 1950.
In her younger years Mrs. Roos had worked at the now defunct England Bros. Department Store in Pittsfield and the H. A. Johansson's 5 & 10 in Lee. Beverly enjoyed watching old movies, especially those from the 30's and 40's, and following the Boston sports teams. She was an avid reader and frequent visitor at the Lee Library, where she was a corporator. Mrs. Roos was also a 50 year member of the Heart of the Berkshires Grange.
Mrs. Roos leaves behind her two sons: David A. Roos of Lee and Mark F. Roos of Washington Ma.; her grandson, Cory A. Roos, his fiance Rachael Valentine and his mother Sallie A. Roos of Pittsfield; her niece, Cheri Putnam Carroll of Maryland and her nephew, Terry Putnam of Thailand. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lee Healthcare for their care in her last days, especially Sabrina, Denise, Frank, and her new buddy and roomate Gert.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21st from 3 to 5PM at the Kelly Funeral Home followed by a gathering at the Starving Artist Cafe on Main St., Lee from 5-7PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Lee Library of in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
