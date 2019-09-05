Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
North State Road
Cheshire, MA 01225
(413) 743-3678
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
North State Road
Cheshire, MA 01225
Burial
Following Services
Cheshire Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Taylor


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Taylor Obituary
Beverly J. Taylor, 81, of Rose Manor, Pittsfield, passed away August 27, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.

She was born on August 4, 1938 to Patrick and Doris Barnes LeVardi. Her husband Charles Taylor predeceased her in 1994.

Primarily a homemaker, she previously worked at Shaefer-Eaton and Woodlawn Laundry.

Mrs. Taylor leaves behind her sisters, Doreen Vaccaro of Pittsfield, Donna Mack of Leesburg, FL, and Marilyn Musgrove of Pittsfield; her brothers, Richard LeVardi of Pittsfield, Don LeVardi of Pittsfield and Gary Herland of Pittsfield.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Patrick LeVardi, Dorothy Panzeri, Gerald LeVardi, David LeVardi and Linda LeVardi.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held, MONDAY, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 am at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich. Burial to immediately follow at Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In The Berkshires in care of the funeral home, P.O. BOX 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now