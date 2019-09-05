|
Beverly J. Taylor, 81, of Rose Manor, Pittsfield, passed away August 27, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
She was born on August 4, 1938 to Patrick and Doris Barnes LeVardi. Her husband Charles Taylor predeceased her in 1994.
Primarily a homemaker, she previously worked at Shaefer-Eaton and Woodlawn Laundry.
Mrs. Taylor leaves behind her sisters, Doreen Vaccaro of Pittsfield, Donna Mack of Leesburg, FL, and Marilyn Musgrove of Pittsfield; her brothers, Richard LeVardi of Pittsfield, Don LeVardi of Pittsfield and Gary Herland of Pittsfield.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Patrick LeVardi, Dorothy Panzeri, Gerald LeVardi, David LeVardi and Linda LeVardi.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held, MONDAY, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 am at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich. Burial to immediately follow at Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare In The Berkshires in care of the funeral home, P.O. BOX 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
