|
|
Beverly Jane (Koch) DeMarsico, 80 of Port Orange, FL and formerly of North Adams, MA died Monday May 13, 2019 at Bishop's Glen Nursing Home in Daytona Beach.
She was born in North Adams, MA on November 25, 1938 daughter of Lyle Beeching and Roma (Bunting) Koch. She attended local schools.
Beverly was last employed by Williamstown Medical Associates for several years until her retirement. Before that, she worked in the cafeteria at Greylock Elementary and Brayton Schools and at Kmart in North Adams.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and Our Lady of Hope in Port Orange. Beverly enjoyed knitting, baking and travel with her husband- her favorite spot was Disney World. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard Raymond DeMarsico whom she married on June 2, 1956; three sons- Wayne R. DeMarsico and his wife, Vicki of Pearson, AZ; David A. DeMarsico and his wife, Cathy of Etna, OH and Richard R. DeMarsico Jr and his wife, Lisa of Maynardville, TN and one daughter- Susan J. Gigliotti and her husband, Thomas of Chesapeake, VA;. She also leaves 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one brother- Lawrence Koch and his wife, Sandra of North Adams; her cousins, Col. William C. Koch Jr of Raleigh, NC and Peter J. Quaglietti of Jacksonville, FL and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Beverly DeMarsico will be celebrated Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Thursday May 23 from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019