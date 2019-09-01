|
Beverly Louise Harrington, 88, of Central Annex, 99 Second Street, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Hillcrest Commons where she had been a patient this past week.
Born in Pittsfield on December 19, 1930, the daughter of William H. and Dorothy Babcock Hinman, she was a graduate of Pittsfield schools.
Mrs. Harrington was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and she enjoyed playing bingo.
Her husband, Robert Allen Harrington, Sr., whom she married September 1, 1951, died February 4, 2012.
Mrs. Harrington leaves three sons, Robert A. "Buzz" Harrington, Jr., Brian Harrington and his companion, Tina, and Gary Harrington, all of Pittsfield; two daughters, Lisa Harrington and Dawn Mathes and her husband, George, all of Pittsfield. She also leaves behind eleven grand-children, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for both Mr. and Mrs. Harrington will be held Wednesday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield with Rt. Rev. John Tarrant, Rector, officiating. Burial will follow in Richmond Center Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019