Beverly R. Gillette 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Becket on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020. Born in Pittsfield on December 27, 1927, she was the daughter of Thaddeus (Ted) F. Robinson and Margaret Partell Robinson.
As a young girl, Beverly was a member of the Girl Scout Troop #1 at St Stephen's Church and Boy's Club Swimming Class. Beverly attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School, Class of 1946 and from Pittsfield Vocational School of Practical Nursing in 1959.
On November 9, 1946, Beverly was married to Kenneth R Gillette at St. Stephen's Church in Pittsfield.
Beverly's nursing career started at Pittsfield General Hospital, followed by employment at the office of Dr. Arthur Maislen and Mapleview Nursing Home in Washington, MA, retiring in 1983.
She was past President of the Becket American Legion Auxiliary Unit #329, past Sargent-at-Arms and past Jr Vice President of the American Legion Auxiliary District #1 Berkshire County. Additionally, Beverly served on the Becket Historical and Election Commissions.
She attended Becket Federated Church, serving as past President of the Women's Society. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
Beverly is survived by son Roger H Gillette of Orlando, Florida, grandson Michael K Bruneau, and son-in-law George S Bruneau of Becket. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Kenneth R Gillette (1996), daughter Deborah G Bruneau (2017), and foster son (and wife) Charles F & Sandy P Lubold.
Extended family survivors include grandchildren: Kirsten Lubold Britt, Jeannine Lubold Parikh, Charles F Lubold III, Kenneth M Lubold, Robin C Bruneau, David J Bruneau, Staci Ann Bruneau, and 12 Great-Grandchildren.
Beverly will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, caring daughter, wonderful mother, a proud grandmother, a best friend, devoted nurse, and animal lover.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
--Timothy 4:7, King James Version
FUNERAL NOTICE:
Due to the current pandemic precautions and an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our friends and family, there will be a small, private graveside service for Beverly. A public celebration of Beverly's life, well lived, will be held at a later date when pandemic precautions are a thing of the past. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Becket Federated Church, HospiceCare in the Berkshires, or to your local animal shelter in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.