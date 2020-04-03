|
|
Beverly Ruth (Barclay) Hertzig, of Williamstown, MA died on April 1, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born in Fresno, CA on July 15, 1941 to Bruce and Virginia (Bates) Barclay. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1959 and from Fresno State University in 1963 with a BSN in nursing. Bev started her career in nursing at Cowell Hospital on the University of California Berkley Campus. In 1966 she moved to Kern County California where she worked as an OR nurse at the Lancaster Hospital in Lancaster. Bev also served as a Public Health nurse for the Kern County Department of Health in Mojave, CA. From 1967 to 1969 she worked as a school nurse in Mojave and at Edwards Air Force Base.
Bev was married on July 18, 1969 to Dr. Robert Hertzig. She is survived by her husband, Robert, her daughter Megan (Avi) Hertzig-Sharon of Brooklyn, NY and her son, Jeremy Hertzig, MD of Jackson, Wyoming. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ilan Sharon and Rami Sharon. She leaves her cousin, Diana Mock and her daughter, Megan in Fresno, CA. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Hertzig-Birch, her niece, Sarah Birch and her nephew, Martin (Michelle) Birch.
Bev and Robert moved to Williamstown in 1971. Initially she worked part time as a nurse in Robert's office of Pediatrics. Bev then became a board member of the Williamstown Visiting Nurses Association (VNA). Soon there was a need for a director of nursing at the VNA and Bev stepped into that role. She also spent time as the nursing director for the Adams VNA as well. During her tenure with the VNA Bev, along with her associate, Linda White RN, who would become a life-long and cherished friend, developed a prenatal program for expectant families to help ensure that they might have a positive experience during childbirth.
Bev took a few years off to raise her family and build and design her dream house. She then decided to pursue a new career. She was always interested in interior design and she began to develop her eye and hone her skills while working for Paul Rich and Sons in Pittsfield. Eventually, she went into business independently, starting Beverly Hertzig Interiors, her own company. She helped many clients in Berkshire County and in other faraway places to fulfill their design dreams. She found great pleasure in working with and enlisting talented local artisans, furniture makers and iron workers in her projects.
Bev had a strong interest in the arts in our community. She supported the Williamstown Theater Festival for years and relished the friendships she made with many members of the company. She sang with the Williams College Choral Society for many years. She also helped support numerous dance companies in the Berkshires. She will be missed by all.
We wish to thank the many caregivers who helped us through this difficult time; the Berkshire VNA, Home Instead Health Care, the staff at Williamstown Commons, and Hospice Care in the Berkshires. A celebration of Beverly's life will occur at a later date due to the current health care crisis we are all facing. We will spend some time reflecting at our home on Sebago Lake in Maine, a place Bev loved as much as anywhere. To add to the Book of Memories please, visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2020