|
|
Bill Deso was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer in February and passed away on June 28, 2019.
He was born on May 13, 1958, the only son of Dean F. Deso and the late Gertrude (Demar) Deso.
Bill graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1976 and worked briefly before entering SUNY Plattsburgh. He commuted for several years and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in chemistry in 1985.
His first job was with Naval Intelligence. After a few years there, he moved to the US Secret Service where he remained for 18 years. His final career move was to the Department of Homeland Security in 2008 where he remained until his passing. He worked tirelessly to improve the safety of first responders.
He enjoyed spending time with his family. We always knew when he wasn't feeling well as he stopped picking on us! In his spare time, he also enjoyed walks, movies, television and watching Formula One racing.
Bill was the head usher at the 4 p.m. Mass at Ascension Catholic Church for many years. He also served the parish as a member of the Parish Council. Bill was a founding member of the Council 12254 of the Knights of Columbus and was a 3rd Degree member.
He is survived by his father, Dean Deso of Ticonderoga, N.Y., his older sister, Beverly Deso of Saranac Lake, N.Y., his younger sister, Mary Deso of Pittsfield, Mass., and his aunts Jane Perry, Teresa Deso and Dorothy Demar as well as numerous cousins. His mother predeceased him on Aug. 11, 2013.
His family wishes to thank all of his friends, neighbors and coworkers who supported him throughout his illness. The cards, calls and visits always brightened his day.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain (Rt 3 South), Bowie, Md. A funeral Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham-Severn Road, Bowie, Md., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m.
A graveside service will take place in Ticonderoga, N.Y., on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following charities that Bill supported: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd. NE, Washington, DC 20017 or High Peaks Hospice, PO Box 840, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 or St. Mary's School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or Ascension Catholic Church 12700 Lanham-Severn Road, Bowie, MD 20715.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 7, 2019