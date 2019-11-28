|
|
Mrs. Billie Theresea Miraglia, 53, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Flushing, Queens, NY, on November 13, 1966, the daughter of the late Willard and Nancy Rasmussen Meyers, she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Development from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Billie was a dedicated teacher for Headstart for 11 years. Spending time in her classroom with students and fellow teachers always brought a smile to her face.
Amongst many things, she enjoyed reading Harry Potter as well as indulging in Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
Besides her beloved husband of 25 years, Frank J. Miraglia, Billie is survived by her dear children, Kelsey, Kayla, and Nic. She also leaves behind her siblings, Cindi, Mike, Kandy, and Brenda. Billie was predeceased by her sister, Kimberly Meyers.
Funeral Notice: Memorial services for Mrs. Billie Miraglia will be Saturday November 30 at 11 A.M. at the Christian Assembly Church, 850 Williams St. Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the benefit being held for Billie on December 8th 12:30-6 at Tavern at the A. Proceeds will go to Billie's family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019