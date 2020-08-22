Bion Keyworth Hauver, 77 of Williamstown, MA died Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Clinton, MA on February 4, 1943, a son of Merrill W. and Doris (Cleveland) Hauver. He attended Clinton schools including Clinton High School.
Bion was last employed by St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Pittsfield. Before that, he had worked at Berkshire Country Day School in Stockbridge, and the Colonial Press in Clinton. Bion enjoyed a good meal and socializing with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs, Mochie and Bailey. He was a loving and devoted father.
Survivors include his life partner of 37 years, Donna Archambault Mason and three daughters including Dr. Deirdre Mason-Hauver and her husband, Franklin Mitchell of Chester, VA; Darla Robinson of Inglis, FL; and Melanie Russell and her husband, Matthew of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves two grandchildren Christina and Heather Russell; a sister- Evelyn Silvester of Clinton; three brothers- William Hauver, Robert Hauver, and George Hauver, all of Clinton; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and five brothers including Anna, Phyllis, John, Russell, Charles, Edward and Bruce, and his son in law- Charles Robinson.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private memorial service for Bion Hauver will be held at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home.
