Blanche C. Gritz
1917 - 2020
Blanche C. Gritz, a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, died peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 103.

She was born in Pittsfield, a daughter of the late Katherine (Kot) and Joseph Zaorski. She attended Pittsfield schools and worked at the former Dale Brothers Laundry, St. Luke's Hospital and England Brothers, and retired from the former Eaton Paper Mill.

She married Paul F. Gritz on November 11, 1943. They were blessed with nearly 55 years together before his death in 2000.

Blanche was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife and aunt. She was the first to care for those around her, especially her parents and her husband in their failing health, and took great pride in her home.

She was a communicant of the former Holy Family Catholic Church, where she and Paul attended daily Mass after their retirement. Upon the closure of Holy Family, she became a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she so enjoyed attending the Saturday four o'clock Mass with her sister Jane and family.

Blanche leaves behind many nieces and nephews, who will miss their Chochi. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by seven siblings, Stanley Zaorski, Mary Germanowski, Josephine Savino, Pauline Moczulewski, Kazimir Zaorski, Louise Kelly and Jane Geary.

SERVICES: Visitation will be MONDAY, September 21st from 9:30-10:30am at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA. There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial held privately at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus, and Rev. Dr. John Tuohey, Administrator, concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "St. Charles Borromeo Church" or to the "Activities Fund at Mount Carmel Care Center", in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 19, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
