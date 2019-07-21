|
Blanche Theresa (King) McLain, 91 of Clarksburg, MA died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Williamstown, MA on August 20, 1927 a daughter of John Paul and Alice (Raymond) King. She attended schools in Williamstown, graduating from Williamstown High School.
She was employed at North Adams Regional Hospital and then for Sprague Electric Company.
Blanche loved her family and spending time with them. She was an accomplished seamstress and in her spare time enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles and cards. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in North Adams as well as the Clarksburg Senior Center. She also was a member of a singing group.
Mrs. McLain married her husband, Allan Eugene McLain on April 16, 1947. He died on February 23, 2016. Survivors include her four daughters; Linda Sarauer and her husband, Roger of Fond du Lac, WI, Debbie Howland and her husband, Steven of Florida, MA, Pat McLain of Cheshire, MA and Betsy Plante and her husband, Rick of North Adams as well as one son, Allan G. McLain and his wife, Cindi of Clarksburg, MA. She also leaves 21 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great, Great Grandchildren and a brother, Leon Nelson King and many nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by her sisters; Shirley Therrien, June King, Jean Luczynski and Arlene King and a brother, Paul King.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Blanche McClain will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in the family plot in Clarksburg cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA are Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarksburg Town Library or the All Saints Episcopal Church Building Fund through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 21, 2019