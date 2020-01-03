|
Robert Dunlop Riddell III of North Adams, MA. passed away on Friday, December 27th following a courageous, year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby left this world surrounded by his adoring family. He leaves behind his loving wife Sheri (Lamers) Riddell of North Adams, MA., parents Robert and Kathleen Riddell of Chatham, MA., brother Michael (Alison) Riddell of Waitsfield, VT., and sister Sarah (Riddell) Devlin of Chatham, MA. Bobby took his role as a fun-loving uncle very seriously and he leaves the gift of laughter to his nephews, Ethan and Nolan, and nieces Hannah, Emma, Kate, and Lydia.
Born in West Bend, WI. On November 14th, 1962, Bobby grew up in Ridgefield CT. Bobby excelled in athletics throughout his childhood and was a star football player up until his graduation from Ridgefield High School in 1981. Bobby went on to graduate from Syracuse University. Always a free spirit, Bobby traveled extensively after college, spending time abroad before arriving in New York City where he was a true Renaissance man working as a bike messenger, a carpenter, and writer.
After meeting his future wife Sheri in New York City, they eventually settled in North Adams, MA. in 1999. It is here that Bobby discovered his natural artistic talent and over the years became an accomplished painter. He followed his heart and dedicated himself to honing his craft and creating one-of-a-kind abstract portraiture. He loved his dogs, Angus and Ruby who predeceased him and Dottie, his sweet companion.
There will be an Exhibit of Bobby's Art and a Celebration of Life on January 18th at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams, MA., 4-7 pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: pancan.org or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: dana-farber.org
"For I must be traveling on now, 'cause there's too many places I've got to see" ~Lynyrd Skynyrd
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020