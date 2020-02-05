|
Bonnie Lou Dufur, 77, of Lanesboro, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after battling a very long illness of COPD.
Her primary caregivers were her husband, Robert, her daughter, Diana and her granddaughter, Desiree.
Bonnie was born in Springfield, MA on December 23, 1942, to the late Donald and Barbara Moylan.
She was a graduate of West Springfield High School. She attended nursing school, worked at GE, worked as a CNA and was an employee of BCARC.
Bonnie was a devout Catholic and attended mass regularly. She loved spending as much time as possible with her loving family. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, her plants and flowers, bird watching, attending, sporting events of her children and grandchildren, reading and decorating for the holidays.
Bonnie was predeceased by one brother, Thomas Moylan; three granddaughters, Shenna LaPlante, Meagan Kucka and Hope Dufur.
She leaves behind the love of her life, and husband Robert A. Dufur, Sr., of 58 years.
She is survived by her four children; Robert and Michelle Dufur, Jr., Diana Dufur, Christine and Edward Kucka, Daniel and Kimberly Dufur. Her grandchildren, Scott, Amanda M. Shawn, Adam, Kari, Desiree, Alicia, Jeffrey, Amanda B, Sarah, Austin, and Paige. She also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren; Nadya, Ayden, Sayde, Kassidee, Aamir, Lilly, Noah, Lexi, Mason, Ella, Aniya and soon to be born, Ryan.
She leaves her sisters, Judy, Martha (Robbie), Bobbi Lou (David), Debbie (Joey), Gigi (Michael) and a brother Donald.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Dufur will be held, FRIDAY, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020