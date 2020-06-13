Bonnie L. Louison
1951 - 2020
Mrs. Bonnie Linda (Harris) Louison, 68, of Savoy, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on September 3, 1951, daughter of the late Warren and Isabelle (Thode) Harris. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1969. She then graduated from the former North Adams State College with a degree in Medical Technology. Bonnie worked as a medical technologist and supervisor for the former North Adams Regional Hospital, retiring after 40 years when in closed. On July 11, 1981, Bonnie married Raymond Louison. They would have celebrated 39 years this year. She loved life, animals and vacationing in Maine. She leaves behind her husband Raymond of Savoy and her very dear friend Doris Andersen. She will also be missed by her former coworkers and her cats, Minnie, Mia and Snowy. At Bonnie's request, there will be no funeral services. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1779 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT 05250 or to POP Cares, P.O. Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 13, 2020.
