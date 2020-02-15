|
|
Ms. Bonnie Lee Marsh, 69, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Bennington, VT, on January 15, 1951, the daughter of the late Floyd and Anna Telford Marsh, she graduated from Salem High in Salem, NY.
Bonnie especially enjoyed playing a good game of cards with her family. She also enjoyed crafts, as well as every moment spent with her grandchildren.
Besides her children, Nichole Juliano (Jeremy) and Annmarie Kearns, Bonnie leaves behind her sister, Barbara McCracken (Donny) and her brother, Charles Marsh (Linda). She is survived by her dear grandchildren, Jacob Richardson (Tasha), Breanna Kearns and Dominic Juliano, as well as her great grandchildren, Liam, Grayson and Aaron. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister, Diane Marsh Travers.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Ms. Bonnie Lee Marsh will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Dwyer Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 15, 2020