Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Church of Christ, Congregational
Pittsfield, MA
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Church of Christ, Congregational
Bonnie May Brace Obituary
Bonnie May Brace, 64, of Pittsfield, MA entered eternity peacefully in her home, with family and friends at her side, on Friday evening. Bonnie was a member of First Church of Christ in Pittsfield for many years.

She was born in Haverhill, MA to Charles Edward Cary and Betty (Shaw) Cary, who shortly after moved to Berwick, Maine, where Bonnie grew up and graduated from Noble High School.

She pursued her education later in life, earning an Associates in Arts from Berkshire Community College in 1997. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts from MCLA in 1999 and completed her Master's of Social Work from Springfield College in 2002. After graduating, she was hired as the Executive Director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Western Massachusetts.

She is survived by her brother Michael Cary and wife, Wanda (Baird) Cary, nephews Michael Jr., Jason, Travis & David Cary, daughters, Kari M. Brace; Alba Huex & husband Rigo Botzoc, granddaughter Alondra Botzon Huex; daughter Teodora Nedialkova & husband, James Fiorile, grandchildren Lucia & Antonio Fiorile; daughter Cecilia Del Cid-Liccardi and husband, Shawn Liccardi and by her former husband, Jeffrey Brace.

SERVICES: Memorial at First Church of Christ, Congregational, Pittsfield on December 8, 2019. Reception at 1pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm. Gathering of friends and family to follow. Gifts in lieu of flowers can be sent to UCP of Western Massachusetts, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 29, 2019
