Bradley David Manning lost his battle to cancer on Monday, February 25, 2019, leaving this world in a state of comfort thanks to Berkshire Medical Center staff. Brad was born in Pittsfield MA on September 13, 1965 to Robert W. and Barbara A. Manning of Berkshire Village. Brad graduated from Mt. Greylock Regional High School as an accomplished athlete in football and baseball. His love of sports continued into more recreational formats - bowling, golf, and horseshoes. He reigned as a 2x champion for the regional horseshoe tournament in Sandisfield MA. He was a loyal New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers fan for over 40 years.
Following in the footsteps of his father, he was a master carpenter working for various contractors in Berkshire County. He ended his dedicated career working with his brother Scott at Manning Construction, committing a full time schedule up until two months before his death. In his spare time, he created wood art and furniture, and, also held a secret skill for cake decorating!
Brad is survived by his children, Travis and Taylor Manning, both of Adams MA; a granddaughter, Mila; his brother Scott (Crystal) Manning of Pittsfield; two sisters, Kim (Stan) Poplaski of Topsfield, ME and Karen (Michael) Vogel of Pittsfield MA. He also leaves behind his former wife, Maryann Manning, several nieces and nephews, his aunt, Kathleen Face, and uncle, James Manning; his coworker and friend Brandon, and his kindly neighbor George. He was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Barb Manning, and a brother Bobby.
FUNERAL NOTICE-Calling hours for Brad will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 1 - 3 pm at the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA. A private service and celebration for immediate family will be held at a later date. Donations in Brad's memory can be made to Wellington Funeral Home to help off-set funeral expenses for the family. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019