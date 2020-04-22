|
Brenda Lee (Suthers) Bard, 63 of North Adams, MA died Friday April 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born in North Adams, MA on January 18, 1957 a daughter of the late Edward Frederick and Amy Dorothy (Hartman) Suthers. She attended Clarksburg schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1975.
Brenda was last employed by Williams College in its food service department and worked there for many years until her retirement and was known as one of the most fun loving and dependable employees there. Before that, she worked at Sprague Electric Co, where she met the love of her life and future husband. Brenda was a member of Community Bible Church of Williamstown. Brenda was known as a very kind and caring person, who would always put the thoughts and needs of others around her before herself. Friends and family were central to her and wherever she went, she always made new friends because of her outgoing personality. She spent the best years of her life living with her husband and son on the Mohawk Trail and later in life, moved into a new apartment complex, where she lived her last years surrounded by new friends. Brenda enjoyed cooking for her family, taking her dog Coco out for walks, and loved to organize gatherings for her friends and family. She loved animals of all kinds, admired nature, and very much enjoyed gardening in the summer along with her husband. She always faced every challenge with a joke and a smile and a strong faith in her heart.
She was the widow of Bruce Clark Bard who died on December 18, 2005. They were married on August 23, 1985. Survivors include her son, Craig Michael Bard of North Adams and one brother- Michael Suthers of Lisbon Falls, ME and one sister- Catherine Aparicio of Silver Spring, MD and several nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Brenda Lee Bard will be celebrated at a time to be announced at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. A private burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church of Williamstown in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020