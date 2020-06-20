Brian A. Whittaker
1983 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian A. Whittaker announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 36. Brian was a committed and loving father, brother, son and friend. He loved life and lived every day to the fullest. People will remember Brian for his big heart, beautiful smile and free spirit. The biggest joy in his life was his son - Brayden and spending time with his best friend - his father, Dan Whittaker (predeceased 12-18-19).

Growing up in the Berkshires, Brian loved fishing at local lakes with his friends and family, building and riding motorcycle's and snowboarding with his big brother Billy. He is survived by his mother, Robin Whittaker of Sheffield, MA, Deborah and Mike Lindsey, Theora Lindsey and his son Brayden Whittaker, of Hinsdale, MA, his sister Danielle Whittaker-Piazza and her husband of Berkley Heights, NJ, brother, William Whittaker, III of Pittsfield, MA, and twin sister Taylor Whittaker of Weehawken, NJ. Brian also leaves behind a niece and nephew and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins who will remember him with love. The family will host a private graveside ceremony in Great Barrington, Ma. In lieu of flowers please donate directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield, MA. https://www.bgcberkshires.org/. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
